AWS Honeycode is for non-coders to build apps

Amazon Web Services on Thursday launched Honeycode for non-coders to develop web and mobile applications.
Amazon Honeycode is released in a beta form, and allows users to build mobile and web apps without writing codes. The platform mimics a spreadsheet model and lets users build new apps, without inputing long lines of codes.
All that a user requires to get started on Honeycode is a bit of familiarity with spreadsheets and formulas, including making tables and finding values.
Honeycode comes with built-in common application templates that users can pick to start building their own apps. Some of these templates come in handy for those looking to build surveys, task trackers, inventory management system or event management process.
For those looking to build apps from scratch, Honeycode provides an empty table, or allows users to import data on the platform via a CSV format. Once the data is transferred, they can make use of a set of palette options to create a better user interface. Palette objects include lists, buttons and input fields.
Users can also set up trigger-driven actions such as generating email notifications and table modifications.
Some of the built-in functions that are included in Honeycode are the ones most people use on spreadsheets, like vlookup, FindRow and other formula.
Developers can bridge external applications into their apps using two Honeycode APIs, GetScreenData and InvokeScreenAutomation.
