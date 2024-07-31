GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AWS’ GenAI Loft for startups launched in Bengaluru

Participants will be given access to Amazon Bedrock, their platform which has a range of AI models from companies like Meta, Anthropic, Cohere and Mistral AI to build custom GenAI applications

Updated - July 31, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Amazon Web Services has announced the launch of a new global initiative called AWS GenAI Loft in Bengaluru. 

FILE PHOTO: Amazon Web Services has announced the launch of a new global initiative called AWS GenAI Loft in Bengaluru.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amazon Web Services has announced the launch of a new global initiative called AWS GenAI Loft in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Designed to foster innovation and promote Generative AI technology, GenAI Loft aims to put up pop-up spaces around the world where developers, startups and AI enthusiasts can connect and learn together. Starting with Bengaluru, the tour will run from July 29 to August 9. 

Attendees will be a part of workshops, hands-on training sessions, demos and network with AI experts and thought leaders. GenAI demos will be presented by AWS partners, Shellkode, Datastax, Ganit, Cloudthat, Ankercloud, Rapyder, GoML, along with demos on building and scaling generative AI applications using Partyrock.

“We are excited to commence the global tour of AWS GenAI Loft in Bengaluru, a hub for AI innovation in the country,” said Kumara Raghavan, head of startups at AWS India and South Asia. 

A recent study done by AWS in collaboration with Access Partnership found that even as the willingness for AI adoption is present, there’s a considerable gap in talent available. “Hiring AI-skilled talent is a priority for more than nine in ten (96%) employers in India, of which 79% can’t find the AI talent they need. The research also uncovered a training awareness gap, whereby 91% of employers indicated that they don’t know how to run an AI workforce training program. Meanwhile, 86% of workers said they aren’t sure about relevant career paths where AI skills are useful,” explained Raghavan. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

With this initiative, Raghavan hopes that the gap becomes narrower. 

Participants will be given access to Amazon Bedrock, their platform which has a range of AI models from companies like Meta, Anthropic, Cohere and Mistral AI to build custom GenAI applications. “They’ll get to meet other peers and get to meet our experts. We have our own demos of our offering called Partyrock which allows you to build an app in,” he said.

AWS GenAI Loft is a part of AWS’ recent commitment of $230 million to bolster the GenAI ecosystem globally. The tour will move from Bengaluru to San Francisco, Sao Paulo, London and Paris. 

AWS to make a fresh investment of 12.7 billion in India by 2030

Aside from this, AWS also ran an accelerator program called ML Elevate where 35 startups were given $200,000 in credits along with accelerator-based coaching and guidance around their products, tools and strategies. 

Raghavan also underlined India’s significance in the AI global market. “What we have seen is startups coming across a variety of these stages and also in terms of the use cases. This is one of the reasons we have been investing significantly here. For example, Amazon Bedrock has been made available in the Mumbai region for customers who want to meet local compliance needs for fintech or other customers who are in the regulated space. We definitely see Indian startups in the AI space thriving, and it’s also a testament to the fact that the whole a lot that is the first stop,” he added. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / science (general) / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.