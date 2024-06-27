AWS announces $50 million investment in Generative AI Impact Initiative for PSUs  

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the AWS Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Initiative. Under the initiative, AWS will invest $50 million over two years.

The initiative is designed to help public sector organizations – and those that directly support their technology needs – to accelerate innovation in support of critical missions using AWS generative AI services and infrastructure.

As part of this initiative, AWS is committing up to $50 million in AWS promotional credits, training, and technical expertise across generative AI projects.

Credit issuance determinations will be based on a variety of factors, including but not limited to the customer’s experience developing new technology solutions, the maturity of the project idea, evidence of future solution adoption, and the customer’s breadth of generative AI skills.

This global initiative is open from June 26, 2024, through June 30, 2026. Benefits and resources will include tailored training, Generative AI Innovation Center expertise, and technical support.

