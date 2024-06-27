ADVERTISEMENT

AWS announces $50 million investment in Generative AI Impact Initiative for PSUs  

Published - June 27, 2024 02:31 pm IST

AWS announced the Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Initiative, will invest $50 million over two years  

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the AWS Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Initiative. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the AWS Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Initiative. Under the initiative, AWS will invest $50 million over two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative is designed to help public sector organizations – and those that directly support their technology needs – to accelerate innovation in support of critical missions using AWS generative AI services and infrastructure.

As part of this initiative, AWS is committing up to $50 million in AWS promotional credits, training, and technical expertise across generative AI projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit issuance determinations will be based on a variety of factors, including but not limited to the customer’s experience developing new technology solutions, the maturity of the project idea, evidence of future solution adoption, and the customer’s breadth of generative AI skills.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This global initiative is open from June 26, 2024, through June 30, 2026. Benefits and resources will include tailored training, Generative AI Innovation Center expertise, and technical support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US