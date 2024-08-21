AVGC-XR policy to be implemented in tandem with national AVGC-XR Mission: I&B Secretary

The Information and Broadcasting Secretary on Wednesday (August 21, 2204) said the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) policy would be implemented soon in tandem with the National AVGC-XR Mission.

Speaking at the Fifth Global AVGC and Immersive Media Summit 2024 being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mr. Jaju said the policy would provide a comprehensive framework to boost the AVGC sectors and was aimed at enhancing India’s global competitiveness by fostering infrastructure development, skill enhancement, innovation, and supportive regulatory measures.

The I&B Secretary said India’s competitive edge was in exporting AVGC services, and he stressed the importance of creating original intellectual properties (IPs) that resonated globally. He said while exporting services was crucial, the future of the industry was in developing iconic characters and stories that achieved global recognition.

Stating that technological advancements had now made it easier to adapt and translate content for diverse global audiences, positioning Indian IPs for success on the world stage, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the AVGC industry through robust policies and financial backing.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary in the Ministry of Skills and Entrepreneurship, talked about a new government project to revamp 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes to meet industry demands. He underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and the AVGC industry, particularly in developing clusters in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, which show strong growth potential. He said the industry should actively participate in upskilling initiatives, especially through models such as the hub-and-spoke system, which could help scale skill development and create employment opportunities.

A key feature at the summit was the launch of a knowledge report titled ‘FX & Beyond: Shaping India’s AVGC Landscape’, developed in collaboration with Grant Thornton Bharat. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the evolving AVGC sector, highlighting emerging trends, opportunities, and a futuristic vision for the industry.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, Industries & Commerce Department, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, said international interest in India was growing not only due to its large market but also because of its emerging role as a hub for high quality content creation and innovation. He highlighted Telangana’s efforts in the media, entertainment and gaming sector Innovation, Multimedia, Animation, Gaming and Entertainment (IMAGE) policy.

Ruchi Bindal, Deputy Secretary in Karnataka’s Department of Information Technology and Biotechnology, shared information about the State government’s role in advancing the AVGC sector through established centres of excellence, focusing on providing infrastructure, skilling, and market access for startups.

CII chair Biren Ghose advocated for a shift from a defensive to an offensive global strategy. He said more proactive efforts were needed to position India as a global leader. He also called for a united front among stakeholders, including content creators, distributors, OTT platforms, and government entities, to drive the industry forward.

The summit witnesses the participation of over 300 stakeholders from different sub-sectors of the AVGC industry, and features over 50 speakers and more than 10 plenary sessions that delve into crucial aspects of the industry. Key topics include the “hub and spoke” model for regional AVGC development, advancement of the National Centres of Excellence, and the global impact of successful Indian AVGC products.

