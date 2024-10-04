GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australian court upholds order for Musk's X to pay $418,000 fine over anti-child abuse probe

An Australian court upheld an order for Elon Musk’s X to pay a fine for failing to cooperate with a regulator’s request for information about anti-child abuse practices

Published - October 04, 2024 04:43 pm IST - SYDNEY

Reuters
An Australian court upheld an order on Friday for Elon Musk’s X to pay a fine of A$610,500 ($418,000).

An Australian court upheld an order on Friday for Elon Musk’s X to pay a fine of A$610,500 ($418,000). | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Australian court upheld an order on Friday for Elon Musk's X to pay a fine of A$610,500 ($418,000) for failing to cooperate with a regulator's request for information about anti-child-abuse practices.

X had challenged the fine but the Federal Court of Australia ruled it was obliged to respond to a notice from the eSafety Commissioner, an internet safety regulator, seeking information about steps to address child sexual exploitation material on the platform.

Musk took X, then called Twitter, private in 2022. But the company had argued it was not bound to respond to the notice in early 2023 because it was folded into a new Musk-controlled corporate entity, removing liability.

"Had X Corp's argument been accepted by the Court it could have set the concerning precedent that a foreign company's merger with another foreign company might enable it to avoid regulatory obligations in Australia," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement following the verdict.

eSafety has also started civil proceedings against X because of its noncompliance.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

This is not the first conflict between Musk and the Australian internet safety regulator. The eSafety Commissioner earlier this year ordered X to remove posts showing a bishop in Australia being stabbed during a sermon.

X challenged the order in court on the grounds that a regulator in one country should not decide what internet users viewed around the world, and ultimately kept the posts up after the Australian regulator withdrew its case.

Musk said at the time the order was censorship and shared posts describing the order, which would have applied globally, as a plot by the World Economic Forum to impose eSafety rules on the world.

Published - October 04, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.