HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australia says tougher laws needed on artificial intelligence

Amid concerns that AI could be misused, Australia said it plans to regulate artificial intelligence including a potential ban on deep fakes

June 01, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - SYDNEY

Reuters

Australia said on Thursday it planned to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) including a potential ban on deep fakes and realistic-looking but false content, amid concerns the technology could be misused.

The move comes on the heels of a meeting of top AI executives earlier this week when they raised the "risk of extinction from AI" and urged policymakers to equate it to risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.

"There is clearly, in the community, a concern about whether or not the technology is getting ahead of itself," Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic told ABC television.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act and how does it plan to rein in tech like ChatGPT? 

A report by Australia's National Science and Technology Council released on Thursday showed AI-generated content could be misused in parliamentary consultations by creating a flood of submissions to mislead public opinion.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"Governments have got a clear role to play in recognising the risk and ... putting curbs in place," Husic said.

Australia was among the first countries regulate AI, unveiling a voluntary ethics framework in 2018.

Husic acknowledged gaps remained in laws covering copyright, privacy and consumer protection, and said the government wanted to ensure its legal frameworks were "fit for purpose" given the rapid development of the AI sector.

European lawmakers last month inched closer to pass a law to regulate AI, potentially the world's first comprehensive AI law that could form a precedent among advanced economies.

Husic said Australia would also consider banning high-risk elements of AI if there was strong demand for it during public consultations to frame the new laws.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.