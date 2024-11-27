 />

November 27, 2024e-Paper

Australia social media ban: LinkedIn says it does not appeal under 16-s; wants to be exempt

LinkedIn has stressed its platform, primarily aimed at professional users, is not likely to attract children or minor users

Published - November 27, 2024 01:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Social media companies that are seen as not complying with the new law could be hit with fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars, or $33 million [File]

Social media companies that are seen as not complying with the new law could be hit with fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars, or $33 million [File] | Photo Credit: AP

LinkedIn has submitted a statement to an Australian senate committee ahead of the country’s ban proposal claiming its professional networking platform is not interesting enough to lure child users.

“LinkedIn simply does not have content interesting and appealing to minors,” the company said in statement to BBC.

Australia’s House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday (November 27, 2024) to ban children below 16 from major social media platforms and it could become a law this week. Social media giants that will be covered by this potential law include Google, Meta, Snapchat-owner Snap, TikTok, and X. Several companies have expressed concerns that the law is being implemented too quickly and critics worry that children under 16 may still use social media without safety guardrails.

Google, Meta urge Australia to delay bill on social media ban for children

However, supporters of the law claim that it will help keep children safe from online dangers, and assist parents in raising them as responsible internet users.

Non-compliant social media companies could be hit with fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars, or $33 million.

LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, is hoping to get an exemption from the list of social media companies coming under the scope of the legislation.

LinkedIn does allow minors aged 16 and 17 on its platform across several regions.

“We are committed to keeping our platform safe and professional for all users. In some areas, laws require us to restrict access to our services for users who are not yet adults (“Minors”). The LinkedIn experience and access to our services may not be available to Minors depending on where they live,” noted LinkedIn on its website, adding, “You must be at least 16 years old to use LinkedIn. In regions where the law requires you to be older than 16 to use our services without parental consent, the minimum age is the age at which such parental consent is not required.”

Published - November 27, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.