 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australia proposes ban on social media for those under 16

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government would legislate for a ban on social media for people under 16

Published - November 07, 2024 08:32 am IST - SYDNEY

Reuters
Legislation will be introduced into parliament this year, per the PM [File]

Legislation will be introduced into parliament this year, per the PM [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday the government would legislate for a ban on social media for people under 16.

Meta Platforms defeats shareholder lawsuit over child safety claims

"The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access," Albanese told a news conference. "The onus won't be on parents or young people."

Legislation will be introduced into parliament this year, with the laws coming into effect 12 months after it is ratified by lawmakers, he added.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:32 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.