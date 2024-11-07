Australia proposes ban on social media for those under 16

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday the government would legislate for a ban on social media for people under 16.

"The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access," Albanese told a news conference. "The onus won't be on parents or young people."

Legislation will be introduced into parliament this year, with the laws coming into effect 12 months after it is ratified by lawmakers, he added.