An AR-powered tool to teach and learn using interactive graphics

In a remote-learning set up, the teacher can record the video of the graphics and the students can download it on their smartphones and view.

A new interface called ‘RealitySketch’ can produce responsive and interactive graphics using augmented reality (AR).

The platform can help people teach complex subjects that often require practical and visual elements to help students understand concepts better, according to a study titled ‘RealitySketch: Embedding Responsive Graphics and Visualizations in AR through Dynamic Sketching.’

Using RealitySketch, teachers can draw graphical elements on a mobile AR screen and bind them with physical objects in real-time to move the objects with corresponding physical movements. The elements can be visualised on top of a board, wall or any other object.

The user can also quickly visualise and analyse real-world phenomena through graph plots and interactive visuals, the research team stated.

The tool can be used in a classroom, with the teacher sketching the motion and the students viewing in on a projector. Students can also form groups and interact with one another through the platform on their smart devices.

Sketchpad was one of the first graphical user interfaces, developed by computer scientist Ivan Sutherland in 1963. This paved way for the concept of ‘human-computer interaction (HCI)’.

Today, several AR-powered sketching interfaces are available including AppleAR, DoodleLens, and Just a Line.