Audio trumps camera in smartphone buying decision, report says

Audio quality is the most important feature consumers consider while buying a smartphone, a report by CyberMedia Research said.
The group surveyed 1012 respondents aged between 18 and 40, across 6 metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.
Consumers ranked battery life and camera quality as the next important features while physical appearance of the smartphone ranked lowest in the survey.
These consumers use smartphones for more than 20 hours a week, and are heavy users of streaming services and gaming, the report said.
“They are putting audio quality on priority for the neo normal, from a communication and content consumption point of view,” the report stated.
More than 90% consumers use the smartphone’s audio for listening to music on popular audio OTT platforms and for viewing videos on social media.
The survey highlighted that these users expect audio to be an immersive experience while less heavy users consider voice and dialogue quality as top priority.
