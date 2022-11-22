Asus Vivobook 15 Review | Excellent display and keyboard with scope to improve audio quality

November 22, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

Recently, I reviewed the Asus Zenbook laptop targeted mainly at the creators, and now it’s the Asus Vivobook 15 laptop that I am going to decipher for you. The Vivobook has four variants; the Vivobook 14 that comes with 14 inch screen in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants, and the Vivobook 15 that has a 15.6 inch screen and comes with 8GB and 16GB RAM variants.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

I reviewed the Vivobook 15 X1505ZA, 8GB variant and here is what I found about the device.

Display

Some of the latest Asus laptops with OLED display like the Zenbook that I reviewed earlier stood out in terms of display. The new Vivobook 15 X1505ZA that I reviewed is not an exception. The 15.6 inch Full HD OLED display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 is excellent with great clarity capturing amazing colour details.

With brightness of 600 nits the screen visibility and clarity were good even when I used the laptop outside my home in the sunlight. The display can be rotated up to 180 degrees.

Asus certainly brings OLED display technology to the budget segment with the Vivobook.

Design

The laptop came in Indie Black colour for review. The styling of the Asus logo certainly provides a classic and premium finish to the device. It is 19.9mm thin and 1.7kg in weight. I found the device to be compact and comfortable to carry.

The laptop has a HD webcam with physical privacy shutter that covers the camera when not in use. I found the webcam to be average.

The shutter or the slider can be found on the top bezel of the device just left to the webcam. Users can slide it horizontally to the left to open the camera and right to cover the camera. This shutter prevents capturing of images without our knowledge, through spyware or malware that may try to use the webcam.

Battery and Performance

The device comes with a 50WHrs battery and 65W fast charging. I found the charging speed to be good as it took a little more than an hour to fully charge the laptop. The laptop offered around 6 hours of runtime on a single charge, which I found to be decent.

The laptop has 8GB RAM, boots to Intel UHD graphics, and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor.

The device offered a smooth experience while surfing the internet or performing official tasks like sending mails, working on Excel sheets or word docs.

However, the audio quality disappointed me. Going by the high standard in sound quality set by Asus in its laptops like the Zenbook, although the device comes at a much higher price than this one, I expected the audio to have much clarity, precision and surround sound effects.

This device would have been a great one for media consumption if the excellent display was supported by good audio. I am sure Asus will work on this.

Features and Hardware

I found the keyboard really impressive. There is ample space between the keys making it comfortable to type unlike the Zenbook whose keyboard is a bit congested due to lack of space.

The backlit keyboard makes the keys clearly visible even in the dark making it comfortable to type and work in the dark even when the room lights are turned off. The touchpad in the keyboard has a Fingerprint scanner in the top right corner.

The laptop has 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage that is upgradable to 2TB.

The Ports available with the device include USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Conclusion

The excellent display of the laptop will delight users. The premium look of the device along with features like the backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, camera shutter and a decent performance make it a good buy in this price range.

Although the audio quality lacks when compared to Asus’s own Zenbook that comes at a much higher price, but it is still good compared to other brands in the market in a similar price range.

Asus also claims that the device is protected by Asus Antibacterial Guard that can last for more than 3 years and inhibits the growth of bacteria by more than 99%. I found it to be a useful addition specially at this time, although I did not have tools to test the claim. The product I reviewed costs ₹54,990.