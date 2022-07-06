Asus ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro launched with 165 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

July 06, 2022 10:55 IST

The hardcore gaming smartphones will be the industry’s first to feature the 165 Hz refresh rate panel

Asus on Monday launched the new ROG (Republic of Gamers) smartphone series. Known as the Asus ROG Phone 6 series, it consists of two new smartphones: Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro.

The hardcore gaming smartphones will also be the industry’s first to feature the 165 Hz refresh rate panel required mainly during the graphics intensive games where frame rates change fast. The touch sampling of the Asus ROG Phone 6 series goes up to 720 Hz. The ROG Phone 6 series features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED HDR10+ display.

For the first time in a ROG series, these two phones will come with an IPX4 splash rating.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 3.2 GHz CPU clock speeds, up to 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with charging support up to 65W HyperCharge. The Indian variant will include a 30W charger inside the box. The phone has dual Type-C ports. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack.

The AirTriggers have been upgraded in the ROG Phone 6 series. The sensors fully support various gestures, including new features such as Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.

The new series is accompanied by exclusive ROG Phone 6 accessories, including the new AeroActive Cooler 6 and ROG Phone 6 Glass Screen Protector.

The ROG Phone 6 series sports a triple-camera system featuring Sony IMX766 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. The smartphone has a 12MP front camera.

The ROG Phone 6 is available in Phantom Black and Storm White, and comes equipped with Aura RGB lighting on the back, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 GB of storage. The ROG Phone 6 Pro is available exclusively in Storm White and features a colour ROG Vision mini display on the back, 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory, and 512 GB of storage.

Asus ROG Phone 6 with 12GB RAM/256GB Storage, both in Storm White and Phantom Black colours comes at ₹71,999. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro with 18GB RAM/512GB storage in Storm White matte finish and with ROG Vision rear OLED display has been priced at ₹89,999.