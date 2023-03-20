ADVERTISEMENT

Asus launches ProArt mouse with 5 months battery life

March 20, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

The ProArt mouse from Asus comes equipped with three buttons and a high-performance sensor that tracks at up to 4200 dpi for precision

The Hindu Bureau

Asus launched the ProArt mouse expanding its accessories segment in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Taiwanese electronics brand, Asus, on Monday launched ProArt mouse expanding its accessories segment in India that features the company’s trademark Asus’s dial for a more precise control and work.

The Asus MD300 ProArt mouse comes with a programmable dial and side scroll.

“Optimized over ProArt dial UI, the new mouse is tailored to meet the multitasking needs of on-the-go professionals and creators,” said Asus.

The dial scrolls through 100 lines per revolution and lasts 5X longer than traditional mouse scrolls, claims Asus.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The ProArt mouse comes equipped with three buttons having professional-grade switches that provide tactile mouse clicks. Further, it has a high-performance sensor that tracks at up to 4200 dpi for precision.

The large, independent middle key comes with a changeable integrated gaming-graded switch and offers seamless feel for both left- and right-side clicks. The mouse supports dual connectivity with support for both RF and Bluetooth standards.

It can be connected with up to 4 devices. Asus claims that the ProArt mouse can go up to 8 hours of battery in one minute of charge, and when fully charged, it can last up to 150 days.

The Asus ProArt mouse is available from today at ₹8,499 across Amazon, Flipkart and Asus’s brand stores.

