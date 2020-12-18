ASUS expands its consumer notebook portfolio in India, launches ZenBooks and VivoBooks

18 December 2020 14:02 IST

Asus, the Taiwan-based technology company added Intel Evo verified flagship model, Zenbook Flip S UX371, Zenbook Flip 13 UX363, the new Zenbook 14 UX435 and Vivobook Flip 14 TP470, to its consumer laptop portfolio.

“The full range is powered with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors along with stunning 4K OLED display," said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.

ZenBook Flip S UX371

The device has a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display with ultra-vivid PANTONE validated color accuracy, and weighs a little over a kilo and is 13.9 mm thin. It is powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and has Intel Iris Xe graphics.

ZenBook Flip 13

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 is a Windows 10 Home laptop with 13.3-inch display offering 1920x1080 pixel resolution, and has Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It is powered by Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and has 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The device comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A port, Thunderbolt 4 Type C, and an HDMI port.

ZenBook 14 UX435

The ZenBook 14 series comes with a 14-inch 4-sided FHD LED Nanoedge touch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 92%.

The laptop is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7 processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU.

Asus claims that the laptop's screen pad with ScreenXpert2.0 sets it apart from the competition.

VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, offering Turbo boost frequency of up to 4.2 GHz.

The device features Intel’s first discrete graphics card on a laptop, the Intel Iris Xe MAX.

The laptop has up to 8GB RAM, a super-fast PCIe SSD solution and a flippable 360-degree Ergolift hinge.