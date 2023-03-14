Asus expands its AMD powered notebook series in India

March 14, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

Asus on Tuesday expanded its consumer notebook lineup with AMD Ryzen 7000 series for the Indian market for lifestyle enthusiasts. The new range of laptops includes the flagship ZenBook 14 OLED along with the VivoBook series and VivoBook Go Lineup.

ZenBook 14 OLED

The new ZenBook 14 OLED (UM3402) has AMD Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs. It comes with an all-metal design, military-grade US MIL-STD 810H durability. For storage, this laptop can go up to 1 TB SSD along with a RAM of 16 GB.

The 14-inch laptop has got 2880 x 1800 resolution, 16:10 HDR OLED panel, 90Hz refresh rate, and opens to 180°. Asus has used a 75WHr battery coupled with a 65W fast charger. The backlit keyboard hosts a fingerprint scanner in the power button.

The ZenBook 14 OLED sports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) allowing for charging and display output from either of the two ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI 2.1 and a Micro SD card reader.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It will be available in Jade Black colour starting at ₹89,990 and will also be available in an IPS display option with 2.5K resolution, 400 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB coverage.

VivoBook Go 14

VivoBook Go 14 comes with AMD Ryzen 7020 series processor, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage.

The 14-inch IPS panel has 16:9 aspect ratio with 250 nits brightness. The hinge will rotate 180°. It has a 42WHr battery with a 45W DC fast-charging support.

The VivoBook Go 14 uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm combo audio. Additionally, the device can be paired with Amazon Alexa.

This laptop will be in Mixed Black, Cool Silver, and Grey Green colours starting at ₹42,990 with the highest model available at ₹56,990.

VivoBook Go 15/Go 15 OLED

The 15-inch variants in the VivoBook Go series can be divided into the VivoBook Go 15 and the VivoBook Go 15 OLED. Both laptops are powered with AMD processors with up to Ryzen 5 7520U. They both have the memory of 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a capacity of 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

The battery choice of 50WHr or 42WHr, is supported with 65W or 45W charging respectively.

Asus has provided a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), along with a USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4 and a 3.5mm combo audio.

The price of the 15-inch OLED starts from ₹50,990 and goes up to ₹64,990.

ASUS Vivobook 14 OLED/15 OLED/16 (M1405/M1505/M1605)

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U/Ryzen 5 7530U processors, the Vivobook Classic series comes with 512 GB storage. Company has provided a 45W charger in this.

VivoBook 15X OLED

The new VivoBook 15X OLED comes with US MIL-STD 810H durability and will be launched on the March 14. It is equipped with a AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. This device has a memory of 16GB RAM and a storage of up to 1TB.

It will have a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, is certified HDR TrueBlack 600, Pantone, with a contrast of 1000000:1. It features a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop has a 50WHr battery on a 65W charger.

As for the ports, this device is provided with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) port, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2, a USB 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack and an HDMI 2.0 port as well.

This device will be offered in Indie Black and Cool Silver, with a price tag that starts from ₹66,990, and the higher end model at ₹74,990.

Vivobook S 14 Flip (TN3402)

The Vivobook S 14 Flip is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 360° hinge, equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM which can be upgraded to 24GB, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage.

Availability

These laptops will be sold online (Asus e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (Asus Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital).