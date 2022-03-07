Aston Martin, Britishvolt to develop battery technology for high performance cars

The collaboration would support the British carmaker’s plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in 2025 as part of its electrification roadmap.

Luxury automaker Aston Martin and lithium-ion battery cell technologies firm Britishvolt have teamed up to develop the next generation of cell and battery technology for high performance cars.

The collaboration would support the British carmaker’s plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in 2025 as part of its electrification roadmap, according to a statement.

“Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability,” Aston Martin Lagonda CEO Tobias Moers, said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, a joint research and development team will design, develop, and industrialise battery packs, including bespoke modules and a battery management system.

Besides, the duo will work together to maximise the capability of special cylindrical cells being developed by the UK-based battery manufacturer for use in high performance Aston Martin electric vehicles.

The ultra-luxury car manufacturer’s first plug-in hybrid, the mid-engine supercar Valhalla, will commence deliveries in early 2024, the firm said, adding that by 2026, all new Aston Martin product lines will have an electrified powertrain option, with a target for its core portfolio to be fully electrified by 2030.

In January, Britishvolt had signed a similar Memorandum of Understanding with UK sports car manufacturer Lotus to co-develop new battery cell package to power the latter’s next-generation electric sports cars.

Britishvolt had also announced that it is powering ahead with its plans for its first full-scale electric-vehicle Gigaplant in Northumberland with the project receiving support from the UK government through its Automotive Transformation Fund.

Over 6 million electric cars, including battery-electric and plug-in hybrid, are expected to be shipped this year, up 34.6% from 4.5 million in 2021, according to a report by research and advisory firm Gartner.