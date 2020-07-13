Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6: highlights from virtual Ubisoft Forward 2020

13 July 2020 14:34 IST

The UbiForward event by Ubisoft added some must-play video games to your entertainment calendar

Gaming during the lockdown has offered players some semblance of control, even if it is just the virtual sort. Holding a controller in your hands and making impactful choices without physically moving can be satisfying. Ubisoft’s July 12 (July 13, IST) virtual event Ubisoft Forward or ‘UbiForward’ gave hungry gamers something to sink their teeth into for the year or so ahead.

French video game company Ubisoft, based in Montreuil, was founded in 1986 by the Guillemot family. The gaming entity has churned out some of the most memorable video games such as Rayman, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy, Watch Dogs and Just Dance.

Here are some highlights from Ubisoft Foward:

Watch Dogs Legion: Set in futuristic London, Watch Dogs Legion, the sequel to Watch Dogs 2, follows everyday people banding together in a surveillance state run by corrupt private security company Albion.

Players’ aims here are to build their own resistance to liberate London, clear the city of corruption, end the rule of terror imposed by Albion and find out who is behind the coordinated bombing that is being blamed on DedSec, the secret hacking collective. To do so, players can recruit anyone they want from all of London and will have access to DedSec’s impressive hacking capabilities. The different ways to approach missions is a key part of the different characters you can recruit to your resistance.

At UbiForward, a cinematic Tipping Point trailer, directed by Alberto Mielg was released; it tells the story of the new video games from the perspective of a taxi driver who joins the resistance.

Release is slated for October 29 this year.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: When the teaser trailer for Valhalla released earlier this year, gamers were excited about the Vikings-based storyline and environments oriented around Norse mythology.

You play as Evior, a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior. Evior’s mission to lead his clan from icy desoltion in Noarway to a new home amid lush farmlands of 9th Century England is fraught with dangers of petty lords and warring kingdoms.

This video game will be available from November 17, but pre-orders are open.

Far Cry 6: This gaming release is making waves online purely for the fact that the villain Antón Castillo will be played by Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul).

As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), gamers will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from thick jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza.

Players can leverage a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez (Coco), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition.

But we will have to wait till February 2021 to actually play it.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad: First-person shooter gamers will look forward to this one. Collect and upgrade your favorite characters from Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, The Division, Splinter Cell and more on mobile device. Then, players can command their best squads in stunning and dynamic five-versus-five battles. One can also anticipate the Campaign mode, featuring a unique Tom Clancy storyline.

Pre-registrations for the game are now open.

Hyper Scape: Ubisoft’s new free-to-play battle-royale experience is set in the fictional city of Neo Arcadia, and through a form of Virtual Reality, anyone can become someone. Players are to explore Neo Arcadia’s streets and rooftops for intense firefights, cat-and-mouse chases, and unprecedented verticality. Expect shifting battlegrounds, too, as players escape the Decay that dissolves city districts.

It comes across as Black Mirror with cyberpunk battles and added socialising with players across the Ubisoft network.

Eager gamers can get the open beta of the experience.

Most of these games will be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions to arrive later in the year