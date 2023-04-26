ADVERTISEMENT

Chipmaker ASM's orders slump as market weakens

April 26, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

ASM International reported a drop in first-quarter orders, citing softening market conditions, despite revenue beating estimate

Reuters

ASM International reported a drop in first-quarter orders, citing softening market conditions. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International on Tuesday reported a drop in first-quarter orders, citing softening market conditions, despite revenue beating estimate.

The Amsterdam-listed company registered orders totalling 647.4 million euros ($710.20 million), down 20% at constant currencies from the previous quarter and well below the 705.7 million euros in the same period last year.

"Demand in the memory market further weakened in Q1 and is expected to remain at low levels in the remainder of the year," said Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Loh in a statement.

ALSO READ
‘Chip industry not ready for geopolitical shock’ 

Logic and foundry demand for advanced nodes has also seen a number of "push-outs reflecting softer end-market conditions and some delays in new customer fab readiness," added Loh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The group expects these "push-outs" to impact order estimates in the second and third quarters of the year.

It sees second quarter revenue ranging from 650 million to 690 million euros and a decrease in sales for the second half of the year of 10% or more compared to the first half.

But, for 2023 overall, ASMI forecast a single-digit increase in revenues, at constant currencies and including the acquisition of Italy-based LPE in July.

ASMI's first-quarter revenue came in at 710 million euros, above guidance of 660-700 million euros announced in February, beating analysts' consensus estimate of 688.54 million euros, according to Refinitiv.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US