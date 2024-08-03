Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale that begins on August 6 at noon, or from midnight for Prime members, will see Indian users filling up their digital shopping carts with everything from brand name goods to common household items, in order to make the most of discounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, large sales events pose a ripe opportunity for scammers and hackers, who will try to dupe those who are not confident with online shopping or transactions. In other cases, the scam could be perpetrated by a vendor or delivery partner who is holding your product. Others may exploit coupons, exchange offers, cash-on-delivery options, or at-home installation processes.

For example: Mukund P. Unny, Advocate on Record, Supreme Court, who posts on X as @eminentjurist, claimed that when he was buying Apple’s iPhone 15 and exchanging his iPhone 13 in late July, the delivery person demanded a second OTP. They then allegedly asked for the product back, claiming that the exchange had not been finalised and that the phone would be re-delivered. He also received a call from another individual asking him to show up at an unfamiliar location to hand over his old device for the exchange to take place, Mr. Unny said. Though Amazon was initially uncooperative, it later agreed to a refund, he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

As customers buy high-value items during sales and offer periods, they should be wary of not just platform-based cyber scams, but also offline delivery scams. Remember that not everyone who delivers your product may be an Amazon employee, so the burden of carrying out due diligence often falls to the customer.

One good practice when buying high-value goods is to take down the details of the delivery person and the handover date/time, preferably in the form of an official receipt. Make sure the delivery takes place in the assigned location; do not agree to meet your delivery partner elsewhere.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

In case of gadgets that require specialised set-up or installation (such as TVs and refrigerators) call either a professional whom you trust or opt for Amazon’s official installation service at the time of ordering. A delivery person is usually not the professional who will set up the product for you, so be wary of a delivery person who insists on entering your home to hand over the item.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is recommended to have someone else in your home for support when the designated installation professional or their crew comes to set up the product. Do not allow the installation team to take away your device under the pretext of damages or replacement. In case any returns are necessary, hand over your product only to a designated pick-up partner sent by Amazon after you raise a request.

Finally, never pay bribes or unspecified fees in order to have your item delivered. If a delivery person is refusing to hand over your product or demands a bribe, send a formal complaint to Amazon. Do not take phone calls through your delivery partner’s device, and never entertain random calls with so-called supervisors or unseen customer care professionals, as these may be scammers impersonating real Amazon employees. Instead, reach out to Amazon’s customer service through the website or app, and speak only with their representatives.

Keeping these points in mind, you can make the most of the e-commerce platform’s sales and festivals while also maintaining your security.

Tips for Amazon shoppers When buying from unauthorised third-party sellers on sites like Amazon, make sure to read their reviews and check out their policies for product loss, theft, or damage Consider the risks of buying expensive gadgets or handing over your old device via Amazon, before proceeding If you are not frequently at home and cannot make arrangements for high-value products to be picked up by a trusted person, opt for offline purchases instead Check out what is the correct procedure for device exchanges and installation procedures, if applicable Be sure to check whether an item has been paid for or whether cash-on-delivery applies, when receiving it Never share your delivery OTP with another person apart from the authorised delivery person Once you have received your product and shared the OTP with the delivery partner, do not give it back to them Consider video-taping yourself on your phone when unboxing high-value deliveries such as phones/TVs, etc. so these can be shared as proof in case a wrong or damaged product was sent In case a product is not delivered, flag the issue immediately with the platform and cancel any pending payments, if possible In case of complications during the delivery of a premium gadget, do not negotiate with the delivery partner or their colleagues. Instead, note down their names/phone numbers and raise a complaint with Amazon’s customer service team If you are the victim of stolen products or delivery scams, file a police complaint in addition to escalating the issue with Amazon

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.