Alibaba releases upgraded AI model and range of industry-specific models

Chinese tech giant Alibaba announced the latest version of its AI model Tongyi Qiawen along with a suite of industry specific AI models yesterday.

At the company’s annual conference in Hangzhou, Alibaba’s cloud computing arm said that Tongyi Qiawen 2.0 has “hundreds of billions” of parameters, which would make it one of the biggest AI models in the world. The model is said to be a “substantial upgrade” from its predecessor which was released in April.

The ChatGPT-style product possesses both Chinese and English language capabilities and was initially integrated with the company’s communication software.

It also stated that the range of eight industry-specific models launched are from the entertainment, legal, healthcare and finance industries. These models offer dedicated tools for generating computer code, images, financial data and searching legal documents.

The company also announced their GenAI Service Platform which allows companies to build their own generative AI applications using their data.

Joe Tsai, the company chairman also said that around half of the large language models in China now run on the Alibaba Cloud. Alibaba’s model-sharing platform ModelScope now features now hosts 2,300 models and 2.7 million contributing developers.

Other Chinese companies like Tencent and Baidu both launched AI models within days of each other in September.

