Around 600 fast EV charging stations turned on in the U.S. as car makers try to woo customers

April 22, 2024 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

Fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are popping up across the U.S., with around 600 turned on in the first three months of the year, reported Bloomberg, bringing the total to around 8,200 such stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This equates to about one fast EV charging station for every 15 gas stations in the country, per the report.

Fast EV charging stations allow electric car owners to charge their vehicles almost fully in under an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, EV makers are contending with a drop in demand for electric cars and customers are worrying about making the switch from gas to electricity.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While around 6,000 fast EV charging stations were attributed to non-Tesla companies, the Elon Musk-owned car brand was credited for around 2,000 such stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla is currently offering price cuts of $2,000 for its Model S, X, and Y cars and is also temporarily ending its referral programme after this month.

The luxury EV-maker noted a significant drop in vehicles delivered this quarter when compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, Tesla last week recalled over 3,800 Cybertrucks to fix an issue with their accelerators that caused the pad of the device to sometimes get stuck in the pedal rim.

Some factors stopping customers from investing in EVs include their upfront cost and concerns that there are not enough charging stations for passengers to make spontaneous journeys.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.