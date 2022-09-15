Arm launches new chip design for cloud and data centre

Arm said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency, although it declined to provide specific numbers

Reuters OAKLAND
September 15, 2022 13:00 IST

File photo of semiconductor chips | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arm Ltd., the British chip technology firm owned by SoftBank Group Corp., on Wednesday launched its next generation of data centre chip technology called Neoverse V2 to meet the explosive growth of data from 5G and internet-connected gadgets.

Arm creates underlying intellectual property that other firms such as Qualcomm or Apple then license to create their own processor chips. Arm's technology powers most mobile phones, but it has been making a big push into data centre processors where Intel and Advanced Micro Devices have long dominated.

Arm said companies like Ampere, Amazon, Fujitsu and Alibaba already develop processor chips based on Arm technology for their data centres. It said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency, although it declined to provide specific numbers.

"Our partners are taking this and building very efficient solutions to target the problem spaces that they're going after," Dermot O'Driscoll, Arm's vice president for product solutions, said during a Q&A session about the new product. "So we do expect to see some pretty compelling data points going from V1 to V2."

Arm said that chip giant Nvidia's latest data centre processor Grace is built using the Neoverse V2 design.

