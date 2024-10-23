ADVERTISEMENT

Arm Holdings to cancel Qualcomm chip design license: Report

Published - October 23, 2024 09:40 am IST

Arm Holdings Plc. is cancelling an architectural license agreement that allowed partner Qualcomm Inc. to use the British chipmaker's intellectual property to design chips, Bloomberg News reported

Reuters

The report comes amid the ongoing legal battle between the two tech giants [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arm Holdings Plc. is cancelling an architectural license agreement that allowed partner Qualcomm Inc. to use the British chipmaker's intellectual property to design chips, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a document.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arm has given Qualcomm a mandated 60-day notice of the cancellation of the licensing agreement, the report said, adding that the contract allows Qualcomm to create its own chips based on standards owned by Arm.

Arm declined to comment on the report, while Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualcomm's potential Intel buyout could raise antitrust, foundry concerns

The report comes amid the ongoing legal battle between the two tech giants, which is scheduled to begin in the federal court in Delaware in December.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The British company, which is majority-owned by Japan's SoftBank Group, sued Qualcomm in 2022 for failing to negotiate a new license after it acquired a new company.

The suit revolves around technology that Qualcomm, a designer of mobile chips, acquired from a business called Nuvia that was founded by Apple chip engineers and which it purchased in 2021 for $1.4 billion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US