Are Amazon Prime Day deals worth it? Here’s our analysis of top gadgets on sale today

Since its inaugural exclusive-to-prime members sale in 2015, Amazon Prime Day has been on shoppers’ list of sales to attend. During last year’s two-day event, Amazon said customers bought 375 million items worldwide, dubbed its biggest Prime Day event.

This year, as the retail giant looks to sell more products on its platform, we analysed select gadgets that are going on sale for Prime customers. The Hindu scoured the platform to see which products were worth buying. We picked a clutch of in-demand devices and compared their sales prices against the regular list price on the retailer’s site.

In addition to these Prime Day early deals, users with SBI or ICICI cards as well as Amazon Pay may be able to avail further benefits and discounts at the time of purchase.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Here are some deals on electronics that users can explore.

However, it’s important to note that not all discounts are equal, and some are just a few rupees or so lower than the price non-Prime members would pay for the exact same product or device. In addition to this, check the MRP of the product to see if the discount is worth the price of an Amazon Prime subscription.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Titanium Yellow, 12GB, 256GB Storage) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display Xiaomi 14 Ultra (Black, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Blue Sony New Launch ULT WEAR Wireless Bluetooth Headphones(WH-ULT900N) HONOR PAD 8 30.4 cm (12") 2K Display Apple iPad (10th generation): with A14 Bionic chip Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Regular Price ₹1,62,390 ₹1,34,999 [MRP] ₹18,360 ₹1,99,999 [MRP] ₹79,900 [MRP] ₹16,000 ₹19,999 ₹32,900 ₹4,499 Prime Day Early Deal Price/Limited Deal Price ₹1,59,990 ₹1,29,999 ₹17,999 ₹99,999 ₹61,790 ₹15,990 ₹13,999 ₹30,900 ₹2,199

Product discounts and prices may change based on user locations, their available payment options, region of residence, the time limits for such deals, etc.

Before buying premium gadgets from an e-commerce platform, ensure that you are prepared to receive the delivery safely and are aware of any possible differences in warranty and service conditions as a result of buying the product from an online retailer.