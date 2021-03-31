Apple’s watch and phone can replace in-clinic test for select group of users: study

Stanford researchers concluded that the health monitoring capabilities in these devices could replace in-clinic tests for ‘frail’ patients with cardiovascular diseases.

Apple’s watch and iPhone could supplement or replace in-clinic tests for a fraction of patients with cardiovascular diseases, according to a Stanford study.

For the study, the team tested patients who were ‘frail’ - - a medical term that defines people who cannot walk more than 300 metres in under 6 minutes.

The team tested 110 participants for 6 months. Each of them was given an iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 3 pre-installed with VascTrac research app. The application collected activity data, including daily step counts. The data was an accurate predictor of in-clinic walking test.

Stanford researchers concluded that the health monitoring capabilities in these devices could replace in-clinic tests for ‘frail’ patients with cardiovascular diseases. They noted that the app assessed frailty with a 90% sensitivity under supervised clinical setting. In home-based environment, walking test on frail patients yielded 83% sensitivity and 60% specificity.