Apple's video creation app gets vertical video support

The new version lets users make videos in multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal and vertical, to create content for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, YouTube, and more, Apple said.

Clips, Apple’s video creation app for iPhone and iPad now supports vertical and horizontal video, a refreshed interface, and HDR recording with iPhone 12.

“Today’s update, with a streamlined interface, support for vertical and horizontal video, HDR video capture using the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, and fun new effects, will help users create Clips videos with more personality and polish than ever before,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP, Apps Product Marketing.

The new version lets users make videos in multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal and vertical, to create content for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, YouTube, and more, Apple said.

Clips is not a social media platform like TikTok or Instagram for sharing and viewing those videos. The videos can just be recorded, exported or posted in social media.

Clips on iPhone will automatically open to a new 16:9 vertical project, making it quick to record video for social platforms, Apple said.

It features a streamlined interface and full-screen browsers on iPhone to make recording simple. Filters, posters, live titles, and selfie scenes have been updated to record in all-new sizes.

It will show a video preview before sending, and videos can be shared in any supported size using new export options. Clips will also support HDR video recording with the rear-facing cameras on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Users can view more content and personalise their videos with redesigned effects,stickers and text labels in Clips. It added eight new stickers for social posts, new arrows and shapes, and 25 new soundtracks that will automatically match the length of videos.

It has also got a redesigned iPad interface featuring large Effects browsers and an easy-to-reach record button. Clips on iPad will also support recording and editing in landscape orientation that can be paired with Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard, and a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad.

It also supports the new Scribble feature in iPadOS 14, converting handwritten text with Apple Pencil into typed text in labels and posters.