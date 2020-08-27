Apple’s software update to hurt Facebook’s advertising business

27 August 2020 16:02 IST

Apple rolled out a software update earlier in June, stating that applications can access consented user data through Apple’s device identifier. As a result, iOS 14 users may not see ads from Facebook’s Audience Network.

Apple’s iOS 14 update will hurt advertisers’ ability to monetise through targeted ads on Facebook.

Facebook’s Audience Network, a service that allows advertisers to collect user data and deliver targeted ads, will be restricted on Apple iOS 14 devices, Facebook said in a statement.

Advertising

Facebook will not collect identifier for advertisers (IDFA) for its own apps on iOS 14 devices, making it harder for advertisers to track user engagement in these Apple devices as advertisers will no longer be able to accurately measure and curate personalised ad campaigns.

The social network also said it will remind its users how their information is used on Facebook. It will also let them know how their off-Facebook app and website activity that businesses report to Facebook will be used by the company.

Facebook reported more than 50% drop in publisher revenue in its Audience Network after personalisation was removed from the mobile app’s ad install campaigns earlier in June.

Facebook currently works with more than 19,000 developers and publishers from around the globe.