Apple’s software update to hurt Facebook’s advertising business

Apple’s iOS 14 update will hurt advertisers’ ability to monetise through targeted ads on Facebook.
Facebook’s Audience Network, a service that allows advertisers to collect user data and deliver targeted ads, will be restricted on Apple iOS 14 devices, Facebook said in a statement.
Apple rolled out a software update earlier in June, stating that applications can access consented user data through Apple’s device identifier. As a result, iOS 14 users may not see ads from Facebook’s Audience Network.
Facebook will not collect identifier for advertisers (IDFA) for its own apps on iOS 14 devices, making it harder for advertisers to track user engagement in these Apple devices as advertisers will no longer be able to accurately measure and curate personalised ad campaigns.
The social network also said it will remind its users how their information is used on Facebook. It will also let them know how their off-Facebook app and website activity that businesses report to Facebook will be used by the company.
Facebook reported more than 50% drop in publisher revenue in its Audience Network after personalisation was removed from the mobile app’s ad install campaigns earlier in June.
Facebook currently works with more than 19,000 developers and publishers from around the globe.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath