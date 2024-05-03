ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s revenue drops, net sales of iPhone and iPad plunge

May 03, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Apple beat expectations and announced a record share buyback

The Hindu Bureau

Apple announced a record $110 billion stock buyback [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Apple reported quarterly revenue of $90.8 billion, which was down 4% year over year, as it noted a drop in the net sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables in the past one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it surpassed low expectations, Apple announced a record $110 billion stock buyback.

Meanwhile, its revenue from iPhone sales was $45.7 billion. This was $51.3 billion a year earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Apple stock rose by almost 7% in extended trade, Reuters reported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple’s sales drop in China as Huawei makes a comeback in the premium segment 

Apple is contending with falling iPhone demand in China as Huawei rises in popularity once more. It is also facing fierce competition from Samsung.

ADVERTISEMENT

The premium gadget maker has been looking to put together more of its handsets in India as it pivots away from China and also works to attract India’s ultra premium device buyers.

Apple is facing legal action in the U.S., over antitrust concerns and suspicions surrounding its business relationship with Google. Apple said the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit was wrong on the facts and the law.

On May 7, Apple will host a special event where viewers are hoping to see a fresh range of iPads being announced, hopefully with OLED screens. Others are expecting announcements related to Apple’s Magic Pen and the M3 chip.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US