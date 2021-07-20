Apple’s recent iOS updates are slowing down iPhones, consumer protection group says

The OCU sent a letter to Apple on July 9, asking the company to explain the published reports on the lack of performance experienced by users of the Iphones 12, 11, 8 series and XS after IOS 14.5, 14.5.1 14.6 updates.

Apple's iOS updates are slowing down iPhones and causing the battery to drain faster, according to Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), the oldest consumer organisation of Spain. The slowing down is said to have affected iPhone series 12, 11, 8 and XS models.

The OCU has asked Apple to respond to the lack of performance after the recent iOS updates in select iPhone models.

"Apple has done it again: consumer organizations are asking for a justification for reported obsolescence practices for recent iPhone models," the group said in a statement.

"OCU believes that excessively rapid wear and tear on iPhones following Apple-driven updates is not only unfair to consumers, but also harms the environment."

The consumer protection group has urged Apple to compensate consumers in the best way possible. It has also warned Apple of taking strict actions to enforce consumer rights if the iPhone maker fails to provide an adequate response.

It expects Apple to treat consumers with respect and deliver quality and sustainability. However, this is not the first time that the Cupertino-based company has been accused of such practices.

