GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple's Q3 China smartphone sales slip, Huawei's soar

Apple's iPhone sales in China slipped 0.3% while rival Huawei posted a 42% surge in the third quarter of 2024

Updated - October 25, 2024 08:40 am IST - BEIJING

Reuters
Apple reached second place with a 15.6% market share [File]

Apple reached second place with a 15.6% market share [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple's iPhone sales in China slipped 0.3% while rival Huawei posted a 42% surge in the third quarter of 2024, as competition intensifies in the world's largest smartphone market.

Apple reached second place with a 15.6% market share, though down 0.5 percentage points year-on-year, while Huawei claimed third place with 15.3%, gaining 4.2 percentage points, showed data from researcher IDC on Friday.

Vivo, which primarily sells budget phones, was the top vendor with a market share of 18.6%. The contrasting performances follow Huawei's comeback last year in the premium segment with its Mate 60 series, featuring what analysts said is a domestically produced chip. The Chinese tech giant further challenged Apple's position with its latest Pura 70 model released earlier this year.

Apple has faced additional headwind in China, including restrictions on iPhone use by some government agencies.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Bigger, more powerful, and ready for on-device AI

The U.S. tech giant has since responded with multiple discount campaigns to boost sales. The third-quarter performance was partly helped by the new iPhone 16, which went on sale on September 20.

On the same day, Huawei launched a competing product- a tri-foldable phone. The new iPhones got off to a strong start in China, with sales 20% higher in the first three weeks since launch compared with the 2023 models, showed separate data from researcher Counterpoint.

"With its annual new product launch, Apple returned to China's top five market rankings with a 15.6% market share," IDC said.

"With subsequent increases in market promotions and the launch of Apple Vision Pro, the market demand for the iPhone 16 series is expected to gradually materialise in the future."

Overall, China smartphone sales for the third quarter rose 3.2% to 68.78 million units.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:39 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.