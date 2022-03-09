Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ is all about its Silicon lineup

Apple has announced M1 Ultra chipset for its desktops. The company claims it to be the most powerful chip for personal computers.

The new iPad Air comes in space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple has announced M1 Ultra chipset for its desktops. The company claims it to be the most powerful chip for personal computers.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the company’s first event for the year on Tuesday. In under an hour, he showcased the iPhone maker’s integration efforts by putting its M1 chip sets at the core of all the devices it sells.

The Cupertino-based company announced its most awaited budget phone, the new iPhone SE, which is 5G compatible and comes with the A15 bionic processor. The company claimed that users can get a comparable experience similar to its iPhone 13 devices in these smaller new devices.

Then, its new desktop, the Mac Studio, which looks like the Mac Mini on the outside, got the M1 Max processor and the M1 Ultra chip. The company claims the desktop to be faster than its top-of-the-line Mac Pro. The device is aimed at creative professionals.

Beyond the new iPhone SE and Mac Studio, Apple also revamped its iPad Air with the M1 processor. Here are the details on Apple’s top announcements on March 8.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chip

New green colour for iPhone 13 lineup | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple launched the new iPhone SE that comes with a 4.7-inch display, which features the A15 Bionic, and is 5G compatible. It offers a better battery life, improved durability, and a new camera system with advanced features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.

The new iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and red colours starting at Rs 43,900.

It also introduced a new green colour display for its iPhone 13 lineup. Alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 join the lineup, featuring A15 Bionic, advanced camera systems, improved battery life, and 5G connectivity.

Revamped iPad Air

Apple has revamped the iPad Air. It will come with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 chip, new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, a USB-C port with up to 2 times faster transfer speeds.

Apple claims its 8-core CPU delivers up to 60% faster performance, and the 8-core GPU delivers up to two times faster graphics performance compared to the previous iPad Air. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes.

Wi-Fi models of iPad Air will come at a starting price of Rs 54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 68,900.

The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Friday, March 11, and will be in stores beginning Friday, March 18.

Apple unveils M1 Ultra chip

Apple announced M1 Ultra chipset for its desktops. The company claims its latest chip is the most powerful one for personal computers. M1 Ultra is said to have 114 billion transistors, a 20-core CPU and 64-core GPU, 8 times the size of its predecessor, the M1 chipset. The 32-core Neural Engine in M1 Ultra runs up to 22 trillion operations per second.

The Cupertino company claims the chip can help deliver superior performance compared to traditional chip sets.

New Mac Studio and Studio Display

All-new Mac Studio and Studio Display | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple also introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, a new Mac desktop and display. Mac Studio is powered by M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra. The new Mac Studio can play back up to 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video, a feat no other chip can accomplish, Apple said.

Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio. Mac Studio starts at Rs 1,89,900, and Rs 1,70, 910 for education.