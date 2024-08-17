Apple’s new M4 MacBook Pro could launch at the end of the year: Report

Apple could be launching its new Macs with the M4 chip, per multiple media reports. Display panels meant for the 14-inch and 16-inch M4 models are shipping to Apple in July and August, which could indicate that the devices will be launched in the fourth quarter of the year, according to a report by MacRumours.

Earlier this month, Apple analyst Mark Gurman had revealed that the hardware giant would update the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and iMac series with the M4 chipset in late 2024.

While the entry-level 14-inch model will include the M4 chip, the premium 14-inch one and the 16-inch model will have the M4 Pro and M4 Max, which aren’t out yet.

There are no major design changes expected, except for the Mac mini, which will be much smaller at around the size of the Apple TV.

The report stated that the MacBook Air could be launched sometime in 2025 and the M4 version of Mac Studio and the Mac Pro should be unveiled sometime in the middle of next year.

Apple will reportedly be launching its new iPhone and Apple Watch models at the annual WWDC event in September.