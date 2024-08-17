GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple’s new M4 MacBook Pro could launch at the end of the year: Report

While Apple’s entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro model will include the M4 chip, the premium 14-inch one and the 16-inch model will have the M4 Pro and M4 Max, which aren’t out yet

Published - August 17, 2024 11:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple could be launching its new Macs with the M4 chip.

FILE PHOTO: Apple could be launching its new Macs with the M4 chip. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple could be launching its new Macs with the M4 chip, per multiple media reports. Display panels meant for the 14-inch and 16-inch M4 models are shipping to Apple in July and August, which could indicate that the devices will be launched in the fourth quarter of the year, according to a report by MacRumours.

Earlier this month, Apple analyst Mark Gurman had revealed that the hardware giant would update the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and iMac series with the M4 chipset in late 2024.

Apple to release iPhone 16 series within a month: Report

While the entry-level 14-inch model will include the M4 chip, the premium 14-inch one and the 16-inch model will have the M4 Pro and M4 Max, which aren’t out yet.

There are no major design changes expected, except for the Mac mini, which will be much smaller at around the size of the Apple TV.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The report stated that the MacBook Air could be launched sometime in 2025 and the M4 version of Mac Studio and the Mac Pro should be unveiled sometime in the middle of next year.

Apple will reportedly be launching its new iPhone and Apple Watch models at the annual WWDC event in September. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.