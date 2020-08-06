Apple’s new 27-inch iMac will get faster processors, double memory

The 27-inch iMac comes with the latest 6- and 8-core 10th generation Intel processors (Comet Lake). It is also available with the 10-core processor with Turbo Boost speeds reaching 5.0GHz.

Apple announced a considerable number of updates for its 27-inch iMac, including faster processors, doubled memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics, SSDs across the line with quadruple the storage, and Apple T2 Security Chip, boosting the iMac’s overall performance.

The 27-inch iMac comes with the latest 6- and 8-core 10th generation Intel processors (Comet Lake). It is also available with the 10-core processor with Turbo Boost speeds reaching 5.0GHz. Apple claims the CPU performance is up to 65% faster.

With more powerful next-generation graphics, the 27-inch iMac delivers up to 55 percent faster graphics performance. | Photo Credit: Apple

According to Apple, with next-generation AMD graphics, the new iMac will deliver up to 55% faster graphics performance. Also, it features a graphics option with 16GB of memory, which is double the video memory capacity of the previous-generation 27-inch iMac.

Storage and Memory

For new iMac users, opening large files and launching applications will be faster, with SSDs now standard across the line, delivering performance of up to 3.4GB/s. It also features an 8TB SSD option, which is four times the SSD capacity of the previous-generation 27-inch iMac.

Further, the T2 Security Chip provides on-the-fly data encryption for everything stored on the SSD. It also checks software loaded during the boot process to ensure there is no tampering.

The 27-inch iMac features double the memory capacity to 128GB of DDR4 RAM.

Display, Audio and Video

The iMac’s Retina 5K display features True Tone technology to automatically adjusts colour temperature of the display to match a user’s ambient lighting. In additon, a nano-texture glass option improves viewing under various lighting conditions.

The 27-inch iMac now has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for a higher quality experience when connecting with friends, family, and colleagues. | Photo Credit: Apple

The FaceTime HD camera is now available in higher 1080p resolution, with tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection, as a result of the Image Signal Processor in the T2 Security Chip.

Additionally, iMac users can capture better audio through the improved microphone array, during their FaceTime calls or while recording Voice Memos.

The new 27-inch iMac, starts at ₹1,69,990, and will be available in Apple Authorised Resellers later this month. Configure-to-order options are available online at apple.com/in/mac.