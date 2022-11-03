 Apple’s macOS, Google Chrome release security bug fixes

Updates fixing the security bugs were released on Tuesday 

The Hindu Bureau
November 03, 2022 15:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of Google logo is placed on the Apple MacBook | Photo Credit: Reuters

High-severity security bugs were reported in some versions of Apple’s macOS, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. India’s Computer Emergency Response Team released vulnerability notes recommending users update their devices to the latest software versions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s macOS

Multiple high-severity security bugs were detected in macOS that could allow attackers to gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary codes, disclose sensitive information, and bypass security restrictions.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Security bugs could also be exploited to cause a denial of services on targeted systems.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple in its security updates shared that apps could exploit bugs to modify protected parts of the file system, disclose user information using maliciously crafted audio files, and access private information by accessing root privileges.

The bugs were reported to exist due to problems in various components of Apple’s macOS Ventura, Big Sur, and Monterey.

Google Chrome

A security bug being exploited in the wild was reported in Chrome for Mac, Linux and Windows.

The security bug could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on targeted systems by sending a specially crafted request.

The bug was found to exist in Chrome due to a type of confusion error in the V8 engine of the browser.

Also Read
Hackers exploiting Twitter’s paid verification plan to send phishing emails

CERT-In, in its vulnerability notes, requested users to urgently apply security patches released by Google.

Microsoft Edge

Security bugs in Microsoft Edge that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code are being exploited in the wild.

According to vulnerability notes released by CERT-In, the bugs in Edge (Chromium-based) exist due to a type of confusion error in the V8 engine of the browser.

The security bug could be exploited by attackers by sending a specially crafted request on targeted systems.

Microsoft in its security updates shared that the bug exists because “Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) ingests Chromium, which addresses this vulnerability”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
internet
cyber crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app