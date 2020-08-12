Apple’s macOS Big Sur public beta is out

12 August 2020 21:03 IST

The macOS Big Sur brings a design overhaul, improved Safari, and new features for Messages and Maps.

Apple released its macOS Big Sur public beta for Mac users to experience the new OS before its final release later this year.

The tech giant introduced macOS Big Sur at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020. The previous version of the operating system – macOS X, was released in 2001.

Here’s our look at some of the changes available in macOS Big Sur.

A lighter appearance in combination with rounded edges makes the windows appear more spacious. The floating dock is redesigned; it is more translucent with new app icons. The sidebars are now full-height, while the menu bar is taller and has easy to read interface.

For the iOS users, Control Centre brings familiarity. The drop-down design gives instant access to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and music controls, with an option to customise it. While the notifications and widgets are available in a single view with app-based grouped notifications, in the similarly designed Notification Centre, also offering customisation.

Safari is more customisable right from the start page with more tabs visible at once; users can hover over any tab to bring up an instant page preview. Safari extensions can now be easily found through a new dedicated category in the App Store, and have restricted access to websites, improving user privacy. In addition, users have access to an in-depth privacy report.

It is now faster to search in Messages while it also provides a cleaner interface. Tapbacks, typing indicators, and recent messages animate above pinned conversations. Inline replies make it is easy to keep track of all the replies. Mentions, highlights a user’s name, and can be customised to receive notifications only when a user is mentioned in a group. Also, Memojis can now be created and edited on a Mac.

Discovering new places is exciting with Guides, using Maps. Users can create new Guides for their favourite places, and share them with friends and family. Using Maps, people can access, plan, and also send the routes directly to their iPhone including their cycling routes with elevation details, and EV routes with charging details. While indoor maps provide details of interior layouts of major airports and shopping centres.

macOS Big Sur can be run on these Macs: MacBook - 2015 and later; MacBook Air (2013 and later); MacBook Pro - late 2013 and later; Mac mini - 2014 and later; iMac - 2014 and later; iMac Pro - 2017 and later; Mac Pro - 2013 and later, according to Apple.