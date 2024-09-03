Apple’s M4 Mac Mini, Mac Pro and Mac Studio models may ditch USB-A ports

Apple’s next Mac Mini will not have the USB-A ports reportedly. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted in his blog on Monday (September 2, 2024) that the new redesigned minis will be the slimmest Mac mini.

The latest model expected to be launched in October will start hitting Apple’s warehouses in September. The version is reported to include five USB-C ports, a full-sized HDMI port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and an ethernet port.

A similar change could be appearing in the upcoming Mac Pro and Mac Studio models where the USB-A ports could be replaced with USB-C ports, the blog added.

Despite the size, it will be one of the most advanced Macs because of the M4 chip.

The Mac mini will also be available in atleast two variants with the base model powered by the M4 and the high-end model powered by the M4 Pro chip. Both models are reportedly expected to offer atleast 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

