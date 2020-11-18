Watch | All you need to know about Apple's new M1 chip

18 November 2020 15:09 IST

A video explaining the features and specifications of Apple's new M1 chipset

At the November 10 ‘One More Thing’ Special Event, streamed virtually from Apple Park, California, Tim Cook and his team at Apple unveiled the first Apple Silicon SoC (system on a chip): M1.

Apple Silicon, which has taken close to a decade to perfect, was first announced at the virtual Worldwide Developer Conference 2020 (WWDC20).

The video goes into specifications of what went into Apple's new M1 chipset.

