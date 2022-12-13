Apple’s latest macOS update causing Wi-Fi connectivity issues on M1/M2 MacBooks

December 13, 2022 04:58 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

The problem seems to be caused by AWDL, which is used for features like AirDrop and AirPlay.

The Hindu Bureau

Some M1 and M2 MacBook users have reported connectivity issues | Photo Credit: Apple

Some M1 and M2 MacBook users have reported connectivity issues caused by Apple’s latest macOS updates.

Devices running macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura in M1/M2 Macbooks seem to be affected. Leading to slow internet connections and loss of WiFi connectivity, Meter, a company that manages Wi-Fi installations for businesses, said in a blogpost on Dec 5.

Macbooks use a WiFi interface called AWDL (Apple Wireless Direct Link) for features like AirDrop and AirPlay. Having AWDL on may cause WiFi connection to reset periodically and lead to slow connectivity, devices getting disconnected, and failing to re-join the network, Meter said.

Other wireless vendors like the University of California’s (UCLA) IT team had also reported similar issues in September.

Meter and other vendors have reported the issue to Apple engineers. They have identified the problem and are working on a fix in an upcoming macOS Ventura beta release.

However, as a temporary fix to the issue, Apple has suggested users turn off the AWDL interface.

