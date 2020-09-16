Apple’s latest fitness app lets you personalise workouts

Apple now targets the fitness market with Fitness+ that can includes personalised workouts curated by certified experts.

Apple's Fitness+ app, built for Apple Watch, helps create personalised workout experience for users.

The app flashes health data on users’ Apple devices. Fitness Plus includes workouts for cycling, rowing and other High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). It will update new workouts every week.

The Absolute Beginner workouts are designed for coaching basic movements and exercises. The module is touted to be Apple’s direct competition to Peloton, Nike Training and Asana Rebel apps.

Fitness+ will personalise recommendations based on workout history. Users can intuitively filter for workout type, trainer, duration, and music.

The app also allows Apple Music subscribers to easily save and listen their music whether during a workout or while taking a break.

It has an optional Burn Bar that shows other users’ past metrics to compare workout goals.

Apple said that Fitness+ will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

Apple One

The Cupertino-based company also announced Apple One, a bundled subscription service that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud.

The service will allow users in over a 100 countries and regions to use these services under a single subscription plan.

Apple One is an all-in-one subscription bundle for Apple services. | Photo Credit: Apple

The company said it will recommend the most suitable subscription plan to users in fall. Users can avail individual, family or premier options. Family and premier plans allow up to 6 users to access the subscription, and can include their personal accounts and preferences. Plans start at $14.95 per month for individuals.

Apple One includes 30-day trial for new users. The Premier plan will be available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, where Apple News+ is available.