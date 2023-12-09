ADVERTISEMENT

Apple's iPhone and watch design head to depart in February: Report

December 09, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

The Apple executive leading design for the iPhone and smartwatch, Tang Tan, is leaving the company in February, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters

Apple’s iPhone and watch design head to depart in February | Photo Credit: Mike Segar

This marks the second departure of an iPhone executive after Bloomberg News reported on Dec. 6, that Steve Hotelling who oversaw iPhone screen and touch ID technology that transformed the way iPhones feel and function is leaving.

This marks the second departure of an iPhone executive after Bloomberg News reported on Dec. 6, that Steve Hotelling who oversaw iPhone screen and touch ID technology that transformed the way iPhones feel and function is leaving.

The departure of Tan, who is vice president of product design at Apple, will come with a slew of elevated roles for some deputies, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Richard Dinh, head of iPhone product design will report directly to John Ternus who is senior vice president of hardware engineering, according to the report.

Bloomberg also reported that Kate Bergeron, a hardware engineering executive responsible for Mac teams, is taking over the design of the Apple Watch.

