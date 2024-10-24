ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s iOS 18.2 beta includes new Apple Intelligence features, ChatGPT integration 

Updated - October 24, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Next week, the hardware company is set to release iOS 18.1 which will include the first set of Apple Intelligence features

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Apple has released the first developer beta version of iOS 18.2 with new Apple Intelligence features. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has reportedly released the first developer beta version of iOS 18.2 and is testing its new AI features like Image Playground, Genmoji, more AI writing tools, Visual Intelligence and its integration with ChatGPT. A report by 9to5Mac revealed that along with this second batch of AI features, Apple Intelligence will also be expanded to more regions including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Apple is planning to officially roll out support for some non-English languages next year. Additionally, Apple Intelligence has been notably made unavailable in China and the EU due to regulatory concerns. 

Apple is at least two years behind in AI: Report

Next week, the iPhone maker is set to release iOS 18.1, which will include the first set of Apple Intelligence features including AI writing assistants, an updated Siri, notification summaries, Clean Up and Memory Movies features in Photos. 

Developers will have an early preview to the new features which are also available on the betas of macOS 15.2 and iPadOS 18.2. Apple still hasn’t confirmed a public release date for iOS 18.2 yet but had earlier stated they will be releasing it before the end of the year. 

