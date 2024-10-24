GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple’s iOS 18.2 beta includes new Apple Intelligence features, ChatGPT integration 

Next week, the hardware company is set to release iOS 18.1 which will include the first set of Apple Intelligence features

Updated - October 24, 2024 12:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple has released the first developer beta version of iOS 18.2 with new Apple Intelligence features.

FILE PHOTO: Apple has released the first developer beta version of iOS 18.2 with new Apple Intelligence features. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has reportedly released the first developer beta version of iOS 18.2 and is testing its new AI features like Image Playground, Genmoji, more AI writing tools, Visual Intelligence and its integration with ChatGPT. A report by 9to5Mac revealed that along with this second batch of AI features, Apple Intelligence will also be expanded to more regions including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Apple is planning to officially roll out support for some non-English languages next year. Additionally, Apple Intelligence has been notably made unavailable in China and the EU due to regulatory concerns. 

Apple is at least two years behind in AI: Report

Next week, the iPhone maker is set to release iOS 18.1, which will include the first set of Apple Intelligence features including AI writing assistants, an updated Siri, notification summaries, Clean Up and Memory Movies features in Photos. 

Developers will have an early preview to the new features which are also available on the betas of macOS 15.2 and iPadOS 18.2. Apple still hasn’t confirmed a public release date for iOS 18.2 yet but had earlier stated they will be releasing it before the end of the year. 

Published - October 24, 2024 11:51 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / gadgets (general) / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.