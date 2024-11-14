ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s iOS 18.1 update adds advanced security feature that reboots iPhone automatically if inactive for long

Published - November 14, 2024 11:50 am IST

Once rebooted, iPhones become more secure against tools which try to crack the password

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Apple has added a new security feature in its iOS 18.1 update called Inactivity Reboot that reboots iPhones in case of a period of inactivity. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has added a new security feature in its iOS 18.1 update called Inactivity Reboot that reboots iPhones in case of a period of inactivity. A new report by 404 Media has revealed that the feature caused iPhones that had been confiscated by law enforcement to randomly reboot and lock police officials out because they had been disconnected from a cellular network for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jiska Classen, a security researcher then investigated Apple’s code and discovered the new feature on iOS 18.1 and described it on social media platform, Mastodon. 

Once rebooted, iPhones become more secure against tools which try to crack the password. First, the phone is in a state of Before First Unlock (BFU), so information is encrypted and the Face ID is disabled until a user enters a passcode. 

The feature reboots the iPhone after its been idle for four days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Early in January this year, Apple had introduced the Stolen Device Protection feature so iPhone users can protect their data in case its stolen with either Face ID or Touch ID. When enabled, any third-parties will be prevented from turning off ‘Lost Mode’ and changing the Apple ID or accessing account passwords.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US