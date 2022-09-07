Apple’s Far Out 2022 event updates | Watch Series 8 announced

Far Out 22 Event | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

11:02 P.M

New Apple Watch Ultra

New Apple Watch Ultra

Primarily aimed at athletes. Has the biggest and brightest display used ever in an Apple watch. A second speaker has been added that provides clear audio even in windy conditions. Has the biggest battery among all Apple watches and can provide up to 64 hours of battery life. Comes with a new GPS solution, and new metrics. Designed to explore remote locations and extreme weather conditions. Apple watch Ultra is specially designed to work under and comes with features extremely useful for underwater diving.

10:53 P.M

New Apple watch SE launched

New Apple watch SE launched

Apple redesigned Watch SE. Includes crash detection. Available at $249 and $299

10:43 P.M

Apple launches watch series 8

Apple launches watch series 8

The device is designed with the most advanced tech and sensors like temperature tracking sensors. It comes with features like detailed watch faces, and the best health care features. It is swim-proof, dustproof, and crack-resistant. Has new health features like tracking ovulation and cycle deviation. The Watch can also detect car crashes, enabled by 2 new motion sensors. The device has 18-hour battery life. Low power mode introduced in the new watch series. International roaming will also be supported by the new watch. The device will be available in 4 colours and priced at $399 and $499 for 2 different variants.

10:25 P.M.

iOS 16 | More customisation and greater security enhancements

iOS 16 has been available for public beta testing for some time now. The latest Apple OS will be powering the new iPhones and is expected to be released to the public sometime after Apple’s September 7 event.

10:21 P.M.

Google accuses Apple of giving poor texting experience between iPhone and Android

Google slammed Apple on August 10 for providing a sub-standard experience to users when people with iPhones and Android phones communicate with each other through text messages, or share photos and videos.

The search giant referred to Apple’s SMS/MMS tech as “outdated technology” and complained that the smartphone maker refuses to adopt modern texting tech like RCS.

10:17 P.M.

Let us now see a couple of stories about Apple that was out recently.

10:00 P.M.

A possible VR device

There has been talks about a new AR/VR headset to be launched by the technology company. Although unlikely to be launched at today’s event or this year due to the ongoing supply chain crisis, Apple might provide some clues and the launch date of the AR/VR product.

9:50 P.M.

Airpods and WearOS

An upgraded version of the AirPods Pro is also expected to be released tonight. The company could possible introduce significant updates to the H1-powered AirPods Pro, which have been upgraded since their launch in 2019.

On software, the expected iPhone 14 will be shipped with iOS 16, which comes with better customisations and ease of life features. Similarly the Watch Series 8 will be powered by Watch OS 9 which will bring updates to the Watch faces, workouts along with improvements to sleep tracking and reminders.

9:47 P.M.

Watch Series 8

We expect the company to launch Watch Series 8 that will be powered by S7 chipset, the same ones used in the Watch Series 7. The latest series may look more rugged with a bigger display.

9:39 P.M.

iPhone 14

In an hour, Apple’s fall event will go live, and we’re expecting the company to unveil its iPhone 14 series. This phone could come in four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The screen size is likely to stay between 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch, and the phones may have 120Hz refresh rate. The biggest expectation on the phone tonight is whether the premium handset will finally let its notch style display make way for a punch hole design.

And the Pro version of the new phone may possibly get a added connectivity feature that could be useful for remote access and SOS service. The Cupertino-based company may also unveil changed lenses configuration tonight.

9:33 P.M

Apple’s Far Out 22 event

Hello everyone, welcome to Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event. In their last virtual ‘WWDC22’ event, the Cupertino-based company unveiled iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, M2 chip, new MacBook Air, and new MacBook Pro.

We will soon start with the live updates of this event of the California tech company. Here is a glimpse of what is expected from the event.