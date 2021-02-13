Apple's app privacy label feature questioned by U.S. House Committee

The committee’s letter accuses Apple for not verifying accuracy of the privacy information independently, and mentions recent reports that complained about the labels being highly misleading or blatantly false.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

A U.S. House committee has asked Apple about the credibility and accuracy of its latest app privacy feature. The feature requires developers to provide information about an app’s privacy practices on submitting new apps and app updates to the App Store.

"Simplifying and enhancing privacy disclosures is a laudable goal, but consumer trust in privacy labeling approaches may be undermined if Apple’s App Privacy labels disseminate false and misleading information," the House wrote in a letter to Apple chief Tim Cook.

The committee’s letter accuses Apple for not verifying accuracy of the privacy information independently, and mentions recent reports that complained about the labels being highly misleading or blatantly false.

Also Read | WhatsApp responds to Apple's privacy label requirements with updates on its FAQs

It believes false privacy labels may dupe privacy-conscious consumers into downloading data-intensive apps, eroding the credibility of the labels.

"A privacy label is no protection if it is false," the letter said.

The committee has asked Apple to provide a written response to some queries by February 23, 2021.

The Cupertino-based company must detail the process through which it audits the privacy information provided by the app developers. It must reveal the number of apps it audited since the implementation of the labelling policy, and how many had misleading information.

The iPhone maker has also been asked to detail its enforcement policies when an app fails to provide accurate privacy information. It has to answer how quickly it corrected an app privacy label after it found inaccurate or misleading information with it.

Apple will also need to clarify whether it conducts stringent oversight of apps targeted at children under 13, and describe actions taken.

Also Read | Google apps will soon get privacy labels in Apple’s App Store

The committee has urged Apple to improve the validity of its app privacy labels to provide meaningful information about apps’ data practices.