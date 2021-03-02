Technology

Apple’s 270 U.S. stores all open for first time since pandemic began

Apple's 270 U.S. stores all open for first time since pandemic began.

Apple said on Monday all its 270 U.S. stores have been opened, the first time in almost a year after it was forced to shutter several outlets because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has been cautious in re-opening its retail stores, using a team that includes medical experts to make its own calls on a county-by-county basis and sometimes shuttering stores again when local rules would otherwise allow stores to operate.

The iPhone maker has also expanded its 'Express' format, a wall built in front of the main store with sales counters protected by plexiglass and a few shelves of accessories such as phone cases and AirPods.

