Apple WWDC22 event

June 06, 2022 22:19 IST

10:24 P.M.

What to expect from the event

WatchOS 9, iPadOS 16 and macOS13 expected

The technology company is expected to unveil watchOS 9 that will update old Watch Faces to look better on bigger displays. It can also have a better low-power mode feature, new health monitoring features and improved operating and navigation of the Apple Watch.

Apple can also announce iPadOS 16 with changes like a revamped lock-screen and notification center, plus expanded functionalities to Focus Mode.

The company can also introduce macOS 13 Mammoth with some redesigned apps for Mac.

The new Software updates will offer a chance for Apple to upgrade its devices without relying on manufacturing that is hit by the pandemic. These updates can extend the life of a device.

10:22 P.M.

iOS 16 announcement expected

Apple is expected to announce iOS 16 during the event. The new software update can bring an always-on screen, small “widget” apps on the lock screen and wallpapers with widget-like capabilities, an iPad-like split-screen feature for running apps side by side, social network-like functionality to Messages and new health features among other updates.

The always-on display option can allow users to glance at their iPhones when the screen is off to see the time, notifications and missed calls.

Such a feature has been available on Android phones for years but is still absent on the iPhone.

10:18 P.M.

Apple’s WWDC22 event

Hello everyone, welcome to Apple’s ‘WWDC22’ event. In their last virtual ‘Peek Performance’ event, the Cupertino-based company unveiled iPhone SE, M1 ultra chip, new Mac Studio, revamped iPad air, and new colours for iPhone 13 lineup

We will soon start with the live updates of this event of the California tech company. Here is a glimpse of what is expected from the event.