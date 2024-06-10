Apple WWDC 2024 | Apple watchers await Generative AI announcements, iOS upgrades, improved apps, and more

Between June 10 and 14, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 will bring together developers, creators, tech users, and Apple watchers worldwide to track the company’s latest releases.

While most Apple fans, critics, and watchers are familiar with Apple’s fall event where the premium gadget-maker announces its highly anticipated line-up of new iPhones and their prices, WWDC is also crucial as Apple introduces many of the software upgrades and new features their devices will support in the near future.

What are watchers most eagerly expecting tonight? Many hope generative artificial intelligence, or GenAI, will specifically be on the agenda. With updates expected in the operating system, the Cupertino-based company is probably going to define AI as ‘Apple Intelligence.’

