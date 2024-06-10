GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Apple WWDC 2024 | Apple watchers await Generative AI announcements, iOS upgrades, improved apps, and more

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) brings a slew of announcements on both the hardware and software fronts every year, but watchers this time want to know more about Apple’s Generative AI ambitions

Updated - June 10, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Haider Ali Khan,Sahana Venugopal

Between June 10 and 14, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 will bring together developers, creators, tech users, and Apple watchers worldwide to track the company’s latest releases.

Also Read:Apple unveils WWDC 2024 lineup with Keynote and State of the Union

While most Apple fans, critics, and watchers are familiar with Apple’s fall event where the premium gadget-maker announces its highly anticipated line-up of new iPhones and their prices, WWDC is also crucial as Apple introduces many of the software upgrades and new features their devices will support in the near future.

What are watchers most eagerly expecting tonight? Many hope generative artificial intelligence, or GenAI, will specifically be on the agenda. With updates expected in the operating system, the Cupertino-based company is probably going to define AI as ‘Apple Intelligence.’

Also Read: Apple has big AI ambitions, at a lower cost than its rivals

  • June 10, 2024 21:30
    Generative AI on the Apple WWDC agenda

    What are watchers most eagerly expecting today? Many hope generative artificial intelligence, or GenAI, will specifically be on the agenda.

    Apple’s seemingly slow adoption of the technology has been a point of criticism while Big Tech rivals like Google and Microsoft are racing to add GenAI-enabled chatbots to their search engines and workplace offerings - or even physical devices.

  • June 10, 2024 21:22
    What happened last year at Apple’s WWDC?

    During last year’s WWDC, Apple introduced its Vision Pro headset, the new 15‑inch MacBook Air with M2, Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, Mac Pro with M2 Ultra, and previews of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10.

    In case you need a refresher while you wait, you can catch up with The Hindu’s coverage of Apple’s WWDC in 2023.

  • June 10, 2024 21:11
    Why is Apple WWDC important?

    While most Apple fans, critics, and watchers are familiar with the company’s fall event where the gadget-maker announces its highly anticipated line-up of new iPhones and their prices, WWDC is also crucial as Apple introduces many of the software upgrades and new features its devices will support in the near future. 

    The WWDC keynote is followed by the Platforms State of the Union, as well as sessions, labs, and community events that will go on until June 14.

  • June 10, 2024 20:50
    Apple CEO Tim Cook gearing up for WWDC 2024

    Hello everyone! Welcome to The Hindu’s live coverage of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). 

    You can follow Apple’s updates from the keynote here, starting June 10 at 10.30 pm IST, or tune in through apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel.

