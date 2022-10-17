Apple workers vote to unionise second Apple Store in US

The workers sought to join the CWA to address issues including better wages and dignity on the job, proper working conditions and career growth.

The workers sought to join the CWA to address issues including better wages and dignity on the job, proper working conditions and career growth.

Apple workers have voted in favour of unionising a second Apple Store in the United States.

The Penn Square in Oklahoma City is the second Apple Store in the US to unionise after Apple retail workers in Maryland became the first union-represented Apple store in the U.S.

The US National Labor Relations Board, on Friday, counted the ballots submitted by workers at the Apple Store in Oklahoma City and the workers voted in favor of unionising and in support of joining the Communications Workers of America Union (CWA).

The CWA had earlier helped workers form unions at companies like Alphabet, Catalist, and Activision Blizzard.

Apple Retail Union/CWA will represent Apple salespeople, genius admins, technicians, creatives, and operations specialists.

“Now that we’ve won the election, it is our hope that management will come to the table so that we may collectively work towards building a company that prioritises workers over profit, and encourages employees to thrive,” said Charity Lassiter, technical expert, and member of Apple Retail Union/Communications Workers of America Union (CWA) in a release.

The Cupertino-based company, however, has threatened the workers of denying them newly introduced benefits, if they join these unions.

Workers from companies like Amazon and Starbucks are also trying to form organised unions to have a real say in the working conditions.